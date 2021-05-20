Spanish scientists present the “leggie”: healthy and sustainable vegetable meat that will soon reach supermarkets

Made from cereals and legumes, it is a healthier product than meat and its production is more sustainable

It is not intended only for vegans or vegetarians, but for all people who want to reduce their meat intake

It will be marketed in the coming weeks, inside and outside of Spain

A team of Spanish scientists have developed a “vegetable meat” from the carob and have achieved a product that will be marketed in the next few weeks and that it is healthy, rich in dietary fiber, without additives or allergens and whose production is more sustainable than that of meat.

The new product has been created by the researchers Marta Miguel, from the Food Science Research Institute, and Marta Garcés, from the Francisco de Vitoria University.

For anyone who wants to eat less meat

With an appearance and texture very similar to meat, the new product is nevertheless healthier, low in natural fat and cholesterol free, according to the researchers, who presented today this food, called “Leggie”, at a press conference at the CSIC headquarters in Madrid.

The ingredient is protected by industrial secret and the product will be marketed under license by the food company MRM, And according to the researchers who have developed it, it is aimed not only at vegan or vegetarian consumers, but also to people who want to reduce their meat intake for different reasons.

The “leggie” is made with a base of cereal and legumes, among which the carob predominates, a typical Mediterranean product whose production has a very low carbon and water footprint.

High fiber content

The researcher Marta Miguel has explained that there are more and more alternatives to meat on the market from plant sources, but you have observed that they are usually products “extremely processed and that include a large number of ingredients and additives doubtful nutritional quality ”. Among the advantages of yours, the high content of dietary fiber also stands out, whose consumption is deficient in Spain and in other developed countries.

The fiber it is a dietary factor that helps prevent various chronic diseases and its main benefits are an increase in the feeling of satiety, a delay in the absorption of glucose and cholesterol or an increase in intestinal motility associated with an improvement in constipation.

For pizzas, lasagna, hamburgers, meatballs …

The new “meat” will be marketed packaged using “high hydrostatic pressure” technology to avoid the use of preservatives, according to the researchers, who have highlighted in addition to the nutritional properties, its “sensoriality”, its easy adaptation to numerous recipes and dishes and the ease of use.

Marta Garcés has highlighted the versatility of the productas it can be used in numerous culinary preparations, among which he has mentioned pizzas, salads, stuffed empanadas, empanadillas, lasagna, hamburgers or meatballs.

It will be marketed inside and outside of Spain

During the press conference, both the researchers and CSIC officials agreed by pointing out the launch of this product as a successful technology transfer from the laboratory to the food industry from the start-up of a technology-based company of the CSIC and the Francisco de Vitoria University.

In addition, several of the industrial property figures provided for in the legislation have been used (patent, business secret or trademark registration) and finally an agreement has been reached with a specialized company in the sector for commercialization in large stores and supermarkets both nationally and internationally.