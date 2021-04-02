Spanish scientists find a region of the Milky Way unknown until now

Stretched out like a 10,000 light-year star bridge, the Cepheus spur is a region of blue stars never seen before.

It has been discovered by a team of Spanish researchers from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), who have produced the most detailed map to date of massive blue stars in the solar neighborhood.

Surprising facts about our galaxy

This detailed map thanks to the data obtained by the European space telescope GaiA has found something that no one has seen before: a structure made up of massive blue stars that stretches from Orion towards Perseus.

It is a branch that moves from our arm in a spiral towards the outer direction of the Milky Way, where the next arm is located. At nearly 8,000 light-years long, this type of filament is not exactly coplanar with the disk, but rather rises above the galactic plane.. These types of interarm structures are often called ‘spurs’ (spur in English) and this, in particular, has been baptized as Cepheus spur‘, since it is in this constellation where it can be better appreciated, projected on the celestial vault.

“We have thoroughly reviewed the original catalog, updating and systematizing it with modern data from Gaia. And while this was the purpose of the study, having such an up-to-date sample of stars led us to take a look at the data to see which aspects of our galactic environment were manifesting more clearly. And there the surprise arose ”, Explains Miguel Ángel Pantaleoni González, leader of the study included in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society magazine.