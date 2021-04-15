Spanish scientists cultivate in China “chimera embryos” with a mixture of monkey and human

The ability to grow cells of one species within an organism of a different species offers scientists a powerful tool for research and medicine, and now a team led by the Spanish Juan Carlos Izpisúa has managed to generate human-monkey “chimera embryos”.

This approach, not without ethical connotations, could help advance understanding of early human development, the appearance and progression of diseases and aging, as well as in the trial of therapies and organ transplantation.

“This work is important to deepen the knowledge about the cellular communication during embryogenesis and evolution, as well as for a variety of applications in research and regenerative medicine, “says Izpisúa, director of the Gene Expression Laboratory of the Salk Institute of California (USA).

For example, “one day I might lead to the ability to generate human tissue for transplantation, in the heart or kidneys, and it could also help test new drugs for human diseases with more precision than traditional animal models. “

The results of the experiments, carried out in laboratories in China, are published in the journal Cell, in an article also signed by scientists from the Kunmimg University of Science and Technology (China) and the San Antonio de Murcia Catholic University (UCAM).

From pigs to macaques

The work builds on previous studies from the Izpisúa laboratory. In 2017, the team published -in the same journal- a pioneering research in which they incorporated human cells in porcine tissue, which was “the first step” towards the production of transplantable human organs using large animals.

However, the contribution of human cells to the development of the embryo was quite low, which it could be due to the great evolutionary distance -90 million years- between the two species, recalls a note from the Salk Institute.

For this reason, the scientists set out to investigate the formation of chimeras – organisms that contain cells of two or more species. in a species more related to humans, the macaques.

Although these types of chimeras with monkeys will not be used for transplantation, they provide an exceptional platform to study how human cells develop and integrate and how they communicate with different species, which ultimately serves to perfect the creation of another class of chimeras. and improve its use.

To carry out the current experiments, the team marked reprogrammed human pluripotent stem cells – capable of turning into all types of cells in the body – with a fluorescent protein and inserted them into macaque embryos in test plates.

He observed that these cells survived and integrated into the macaque embryo. better than previous pig experiments, where the cells appeared to “not speak the same language.”

Specifically, six days after the monkey embryos were created, 25 human cells were each injected.

Within a day, human cells in 132 embryos; At 10 days, 103 of the chimeric embryos were still developing. Survival soon began to decline, and by the 19th, only three chimeras were still alive.

All experiments ended 19 days after stem cell injection.

A way to investigate specific diseases

After a transcriptome analysis –a reading of which genes and molecules are active-, several enhanced or novel communication pathways were contemplated in chimeric cells.

Once this molecular communication is better understood, chimeric organisms would allow an unprecedented view early stages of human development, says the Salk Institute.

The generation of a chimera between a human and a non-human primate allows us to better know if there are barriers imposed by evolution for the creation of chimeras and to understand the molecular mechanisms to overcome them, summarizes Izpisúa.

Additionally, this approach could be used to generate human organs for transplantation into host species more evolutionarily distant from humans, such as the pig, which is more suitable for various reasons: social, economic or ethical, adds the UCAM in a note.

Estrella Núñez, from this university, indicates that this project, once again in pigs, is now being resumed in Spain. These studies they are also a new way to explore how specific diseases arise.

One could, for example, manipulate in the human cell a specific gene associated with a certain cancer and then observe disease progression using those engineered cells in a chimera. This, according to the authors, could reveal more applicable results than a typical animal model.

Regarding aging, it is not known if the organs age at the same rate or if perhaps one drives that of all the others and acts as a master switch of the process.

Chimeras could be used to cultivate, for example, the organ of a common rat in a much longer-lived species like the naked mole rat to probe which organs may be the key to aging.

The ethical dilemmas

Cell also publishes a forum on the dilemma facing biomedical science more and more: the need for better models to understand biology and human disease and conducting experiments that would be ethically problematic to do on humans.

“We conducted these studies to understand and improve human health“, says Izpisúa, who details to Efe that this work was reviewed” thoroughly and exhaustively “at the institutional level by independent bioethicists and regulatory bodies.

“All our work is always governed by current ethical and legal guidelines and is subject to review and approval by all relevant committees.”

In principle, he points out, these experiments are allowed in many countries, such as the United States, China, Spain or the United Kingdom, provided that the proper authorization is obtained; the reasons for doing this work in China are strictly scientific.

“Our Chinese collaborators are renowned experts in research with non-human primates and have one of the largest colonies of these animals in the world. “