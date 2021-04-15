Spanish scientists create embryos with a mixture of monkey and human

According to experts, this work has the potential to provide insight into developmental and evolutionary biology, as well as aid research efforts on cancer treatments, among other things.

“Historically, the generation of human-animal chimeras has suffered low efficiency and failure in the integration of human cells in the host species”, comments Izpisua Belmonte. “The generation of a chimera between human and non-human primates, a species more closely related to humans along the evolutionary timeline than all previously used species, It will allow us to better understand whether there are evolutionarily imposed barriers to the generation of chimeras and to understand the molecular mechanisms to overcome them. “

The team says the immediate goal is to find which pathways are vital to the development process, and in the long term, the researchers hope to use the chimeras not only to study early human development, but to develop new approaches to drug screening, as well as to generate cells, tissues, or organs for transplantation.

“This type of research is important for developing knowledge about cell communication and biological development during embryogenesis and evolution, as well as for a variety of regenerative medicine and research applications. For example, may one day result in the ability to develop replacement human tissue, such as the heart and kidney. It can also help test candidate drugs for human disease with greater precision than traditional animal models, “the expert continues.

Is it ethical?

Many scientists question whether these interspecies chimeras should be considered human enough to be treated as people, if they would have a mental capacity similar to human and if they can actually be used in research.

The Frankenstein element of the study

Would a fully formed mono-human embryo be biologically possible? According to the authors, the goal is not to develop new organisms but to better understand human development.