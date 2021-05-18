Spanish scientists create an intelligent system to detect fake news automatically

From the analysis of natural language, scientists have developed an algorithm capable of detecting information that originally does not coincide with this structure, through calculations that are based on techniques of what we know as machine learning, so that the system “ learn ”as you accumulate more data.

What’s more, the machine is capable of processing thousands of data simultaneously in a matter of seconds, something that a person could not carry out, so that journalists could with this system detect incorrect structures, compare and contrast sources, identify viral content or inconsistencies between the headline and the body of the news in a not only automatic way, but also immediate.

But it is a system that could also provide interesting benefits for the final reader, since the user will have clues as to whether or not the news they are reading meets certain standards.