Spanish scientist names two craters as Margulis and Roemer

Three years ago Cristina Robas, PhD student at the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, INTA), working on her thesis. This research is what has led her to baptize two new craters that she has found on Mars with the name of Margulis and Roemer, two great scientists.

Robas’s work has been exhaustive. “My thesis is on the hydrological cycle of Mars”explains the doctoral student over the phone. I mean, Robas is doing research on water on the surface of Mars. And for this it has to “interpret the geology and geography of Mars; to detect the possible evidences that there might be on the surface of the evidence of water, both in liquid and ice form“” All this I do with remote sensing images that come from orbiters, “in particular from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

“The images are quite accurate, up to 20 centimeters per pixel. That allows me to see all the surface features very well. With these images I am composing a mosaic and, on that, I am drawing a map. That is basically my job: to make the maps and interpret the shapes that I see and if they may have any relation to water “, the researcher explains.

The map “takes a long time” to make and that we are talking about an area that “is not very big,” says Robas. “They are very heavy images and when working with them they usually cause problems. It’s all very slow. And when you see the final result it may seem that it is not so much, but it is that expanding the details to see where to draw … It takes a long time, “he says.

Margulis and Roemer craters

And what are these craters like? Where are they? Robas explains to Hypertextual that they are “two very large craters.” Margulis is about 180 kilometers in diameter and Roemer 120. When they mapped them, they realized that “none had a name” and decided that, to send the article to the scientific journal, it was best to baptize them. For this they had to use an international standard and that is, as Robas explains, “craters that are more than 50 kilometers in diameter have to bear the name of scientists who have had relevance in the field of planetary sciences“.

“I chose these two names because most of the craters of this type on Mars are named after men. There are about 300 craters named after scientists. And there are only 5, including the two that I have put, with a woman’s name. As the balance was quite unbalanced, I thought I could contribute a little, “adds the CAB doctoral student.

This is why the Margulis and Roemer craters are so named. By the scientists Linn margulis (1938-2011) and Elizabeth roemer (1929-2016). “Margulis was a very important biologist in the field of astrobiology,” says Robas. “And Roemer was an astronomer and made the discovery of several asteroids.” “It seemed to me that they fit well with what was asked for the names,” he says. And now, thanks to their contribution, the two scientists have become part of the geography of Mars.

In the Highlands of Mars

The geography of Mars is different from that of Earth and perhaps some people are not familiar with it. To understand where these two craters are located, let’s talk a little about what is the red planet like geographically:

“The northern hemisphere of Mars is called the Lowlands because it is deeper, so it is believed that it is where there may have been a great ocean in the past. And the southern hemisphere is called the Highlands precisely because they are higher and there are many furrows. that flow towards the northern hemisphere, so it is believed that they could be ancient rivers that would flow into the ocean. These craters are in the Highlands, which is the area in which we are developing the study. The area is called Sinus Sabaeus ” . Cristina Robas, PhD candidate at the Center for Astrobiology

Now that we know where they are, it is important, too, know how they were formed. Both Margulis and Roemer are impact craters, that is, they were left as a mark after the collision of Mars with asteroids. We know that it is very normal for there to be impacts of this type. In addition, Robas has also explained that “craters that have these sizes they are usually very old, as between 4,000 and 3.7 billion years ago, “he says.

Of some 300 craters named after scientists, only 5 are named after women

And why study them? As we said, Robas’s thesis is related to the water cycle on Mars. “We want to know if both the sediments that were deposited in the crater could be transported by water or not; and if that subsequent erosion could be produced by water or not. We are working on it,” he says.

Cristina Robas has spent three years dedicating her day to day to learning more about water and the geography of Mars. And now, she has left her mark and that of two great scientists like Margulis and Roemer on Mars. We still have a lot to know over the red planet; but with scientists like the three of them we are getting a little closer every day to discovering the secrets of the solar system and of water and life on other planets.

