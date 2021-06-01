Spanish researchers create an antibody that stops some tumors

The new antibody would be able to be used in clinical trials in cancer patients without generating adverse effects

The new molecule is capable of promoting the response of the immune system against tumor cells

Researchers at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid have found new molecules capable of inhibit the growth of a tumor and without generating an adverse reaction from the patient. An immune treatment that could generate a much more hopeful response than the usual treatments.

The Cancer Immunology Unit (UNICA) of the Hospital 12 de Octubre i + 12, directed by Dr. Luis Álvarez-Vallina, has been the one who has coordinated the design of an antibody capable of promoting the response of the immune system against tumor cells and eliminate adverse reactions associated with conventional treatments.

The study, published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research, has shown that the new antibody presents an aVery significant antitumor activity and no toxicity or side effects in colorectal cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Unlike current antibodies, these new molecules called trimerbodies, are able to identify a tumor and inhibit its growth in a more effective and less toxic way. The new antibody is further characterized by being “humanized“, that is, it would be in a position to be used in clinical trials in cancer patients without generating adverse effects, According to the conclusions of the study, in which researchers from the Medical Oncology and Pathological Anatomy services of October 12 also participated.

Tests carried out in the laboratory and later in mouse models, by injecting humanized antibodies and tumor cells, have shown that the clinical application of this type of immunotherapy in cancer patients could generate ua much higher and safer effectiveness to that obtained by currently approved treatments.

A multi-center project

The project, coordinated by the Hospital 12 de Octubre, is the result of an international multicenter collaboration in which different cancer research groups from the Puerta de Hierro-Majadahonda Hospital, the Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) of the University of Navarra, the National Center for Oncological Research (CNIO) have also participated. ), the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT), the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Center for Cooperative Research in Biosciences of Vizcaya (CIC bioGUNE), the University of Aarhus in Denmark and the Spanish biotechnology company Leadartis.