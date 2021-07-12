Spanish ranking. Pedro Martínez returns to the top100

The Spanish men’s tennis will once again have eleven players within the top100 from tomorrow. Led as always by Rafael Nadal, installed right now in the third world step, the great movements that Wimbledon has left us is the improvement of the ranking of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image and the return of Pedro Martinez to the group of the best hundred. Beyond this wagon, also mention the rush of Bernabé Zapata until the 120th ATP thanks to his good performance in London.

# 3 Rafael Nadal

# 13 Pablo Carreño

# 14 Roberto Bautista

# 36 Alejandro Davidovich

# 41 Albert Ramos

# 65 Pablo Andujar

# 66 Jaume Munar

# 72 Carlos Alcaraz

# 90 Feliciano Lopez

# 95 Pedro Martinez

# 97 Roberto Carballés

