Spanish ranking. Nadal remains on the podium and Bautista returns to the top10

Roland Garros It is the mecca for Hispanic American tennis players. From their upbringing and growth on clay courts, they usually find their best level at the French Open. Nevertheless, Rafael Nadal, the King of clay and multiple champion in Bois de Boulogne, failed to claim a new title in Paris after saying goodbye in the semifinals. Beyond that, the performances of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image (exceeded the classification and reached the third round) and Alexander Davidovich, who was fired in the quarterfinals. Both had significant growth in the ranking.

MAIN POSITIONS

3. Rafael Nadal = 10. Roberto Bautista +1 12. Pablo Carreño Busta = 35. Alejandro Davidovich +11 38. Albert Ramos = 64. Feliciano López -2 69. Jaume Munar +3 70. Pablo Andújar -2 78. Carlos Alcaraz +19 100. Roberto Carballés Baena -5 102. Fernando Verdasco -3 106. Pedro Martínez -3 122. Bernabé Zapata +6

