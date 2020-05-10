Related news

The forecasts for the Spanish economy indicate a GDP crash which, according to European Comission, will fall this year by 9.4%, while the public deficit and debt will rise to 10.1% and 115.6%, respectively. With this background scenario, it is more necessary than ever to obtain financing from investors. However, the doubts that the increasing indebtedness of our country are not helping to boost appetite for public debt.

Although in recent weeks Spanish issues have once again captured a certain appeal, the fierce competition and urgency that exists among all the States to place debt does not make Spain one of the best positions for investors.

This situation has resulted in a reduction in the amount of money that the pension plans have invested in fixed income Spanish public. According to data published by Inverco, the weight of the national public income of pension plans was one 19.23% in the first quarter of the year. This figure is the lowest recorded in recent years.

During 2015, the weight of these assets in pension plans exceeded 33% and, although in the last five years this percentage has been decreasing, It has never been below 20%.

Part of this behavior is also due to the new market in which the Spanish Treasury must compete. Other countries like Germany or France They are also carrying out avalanches of extraordinary issues to be able to finance themselves in the coming months and many Spanish investors prefer to take advantage of these options.

Corporate debt

However, the attractiveness of Spanish fixed income has not disappeared in all areas. In fact, private fixed income is beginning to gain ground again. In the last quarter, this accounted for 15% of the total amount invested in pension plans, increasing compared to the previous quarter, when it stood at 14.75%.

This change in behavior within Spanish fixed income has also had an effect on the money invested in this category abroad. While Spanish public debt is losing its attractiveness to investors, The same is not the case with foreign public debt.

Specifically, in the first quarter of the year, the sum of money invested by pension plans in this category rose to 7.75%, well above the previous three months, when it stood at 5.91% . These figures differ much more if we go back to past years. In fact, in 2010 it stood at around 3.5% and in the first quarter of 2015 at 4.81%.

In the foreign investment a completely opposite situation occurs to the national one. And is that the attractiveness of debt issues of large companies it is reduced to the detriment of public debt. In this case, in the first quarter of the year, the money invested by pension plans in this category has been reduced to 4.4%, from 4.57% in the previous quarter.

All in all, the data for the first quarter of the year show a change of trend within the investment of pension plans, in which especially the foreign public debt gains weight. In fact, foreign fixed income (public and private) has gone from accounting for 7.09% of the money invested in pension plans in the first quarter of 2015 to 12.15% between January and March, also above the previous three months (10.48%).

The trend of national fixed income (public and private), However, it is on the opposite path. It has gone from having a weight in the pension plans of the 50.66% in 2015 to 34.43% in the first quarter of the year, slightly below the previous three months, when it stood at 34.76%.

How much can I earn by investing in the long term ?:

.