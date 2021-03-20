Spanish League | Valladolid vs. Sevilla: VIDEO of Bono’s GOAL in the last of the match for Date 28 of the Spanish League

After a first half in which he received a hard slap in front of Valladolid’s goal thanks to Fabián Orellana’s penalty, Sevilla went to the complement with the intention of tying the match corresponding to the Spanish League.

Without many responses throughout the regulation time, the visit decided to bet all its chips on the last action of the match: by sending all his athletes to the rival area, Julen Lopetegui played it to obtain an agonizing draw before the final whistle.

After a series of rebounds in which several Valladolid athletes assumed that the ball was going to come out, the ball ended up at the feet of none other than Bono, a Sevilla goalkeeper who remained standing in the heart of the area. waiting for some opportunity.

Taking an impeccable shot that left Roberto Jiménez with no chance of reacting in time, the goalkeeper of the visit stamped 1 to 1 in a more than epic way. Under a shower of adrenaline, the goalkeeper, out of pure happiness, celebrated the conquest with the rest of his teammates.