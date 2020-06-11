Spain is back! You understand: three months passed, LaLiga was just cut when FC Barcelona took a claw and took the leadership away from Real Madrid, we had doubts about the situation of James (which we still maintain), Atlético de Madrid deflated and everything stayed paused, untimely, because of the covid-19 coronavirus. But it returns at last and that is already a reason to celebrate.

With the Sevilla vs Betis duel, the competition (3:00 p.m. Colombian time) that was .. is reactivated. Where do we leave it? Ah yes, here, a memory pill … three months quarantine erase many memories …

I don’t know

What was the last thing that happened?



The last day played in LaLiga, number 27, brought with it a change of leader. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and took advantage of Real Madrid’s defeat against Real Betis at Benito Villamarín (2-1) to take first place with two points advantage over Zinedine Zidane’s. Therefore, there is no differentiated leader since the white team had snatched the first position from Setien’s team only one day earlier.

After five consecutive victories between January and February, the Whites lacked continuity in the last four days, with only one victory, precisely against Barcelona (2-0), a draw and two defeats. The arrival of Quique Setién to the Barcelona bench, replacing Ernesto Valverde last January, did not finish clearing up the doubts. Despite this, the Catalans have won five of their last six league games, with the exception of their defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It is still a duel between two for the title, but with nuances …

At the top of the table are Barcelona (58) and Real Madrid (56), but, according to OPTA data, their averages are quite low at this point in time compared to the league champion in previous seasons. after the dispute of the first 27 matches.

You have to go back to the 2006/07 season to find a LaLiga champion with fewer points after 27 games (Real Madrid with 48) than Barcelona and Real Madrid currently have.

Also striking is Real Madrid’s low goalscoring ability (49) this season, as no LaLiga champion team has scored so few after 27 games since 2006/07 (Real Madrid, 37). The Cristiano Ronaldo syndrome, which has not yet been overcome …

And on the other hand, the 31 goals received by Barcelona so far also stand out, the highest number received by the former league champion in that campaign after 27 games from Deportivo de La Coruña in 1999/2000 (33 goals embedded).

And what were the others in?

Sevilla (47), Real Sociedad and Getafe (both 46) and Atlético de Madrid (45), by Santiago Arias, escort Barcelona and Real Madrid in the table, although with a great disadvantage.

A certain lack of regularity has moved Sevilla from Lopetegui out of the top two positions since only once has this league managed to link three wins in a row. At home he does not finish achieving all the points that are usually common in them and they have only been able to win two of their last six meetings in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (3E 1D). But only Real Madrid (25) have added more points away from home than the Spanish team (24) in this league edition, with seven wins away from Nervión – their record of visiting victories is 10, achieved in 2008/09 and 2014/15.

The third place is Real Sociedad, which did not start well in 2020 with three defeats in its first four games (1V) but has won four of the last five (1D) and is waiting to play in the Copa del Rey final. against Athletic. He has added 46 points in LaLiga 2019/20 and has only finished in the top four four times previously in a 38-game championship, the last one in 2012/13 with Philippe Montanier (4th with 66 points).

Great campaign that of Getafe de José Bordalás that this year has played the Europa League, pending the eighths to be played against Inter, and also seems to have European sights on next year. Although they have only won one of their last four league games (1E 2D), they are fourth tied on points with Real Sociedad. He has already added 46 points in 2019/20 (13V 7E 7D), his best score after the first 27 games of the season in the highest category.

You have to go down to sixth position to find Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, who this year does not seem to be an alternative in the fight for the title. In all the complete seasons of the Argentine as his coach they have finished in the top three, objective in the remainder of the campaign since only two points separate him from the current third, Sevilla. In addition, the rojiblanco box is still alive in the Champions League after overcoming the knockout stages against Liverpool. Maybe that is the real priority …

And how is the descent?

RCD Mallorca, by Juan Camilo ‘Cucho¿ Hernández, (25 points), CD Leganés (23) and RCD Espanyol (20), by Bernardo Espinosa, are the teams that are in the relegation positions of LaLiga 19 / twenty.

The one who has it most in his hand is Mallorca, who is just one point away from salvation, scored by Celta de Vigo (26) and also has Eibar (27) within range. Vicente Moreno’s men cling to permanence after adding seven points from the last 12 possible (2V 1E 1D).

After Mauricio Pellegrino left first and Luis Cembranos later, Javier Aguirre’s Leganés tried to speed up his options for permanence. After the cucumbers lost 11 of their first 15 matches in LaLiga 2019/20 (1V 3E), their dynamics have improved and they have lost only three of the last 12 (4V 5E).

The most delicate situation is, therefore, that of Espanyol, who has only managed 20 points after 27 matches. Only Real Zaragoza on 11/12 (19 points on Matchday 27) has been saved after adding 20 or fewer points at this point in the championship. The arrival on the bench of Abelardo was presented as a shock, but the results still do not accompany the parakeets.