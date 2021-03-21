Spanish League – Real Madrid: Hazard does not go under the knife

Eden Hazard do not go through operating room. At least for now. Real Madrid do not believe that a new intervention on the ankle will put an end to their physical problems and after consulting with various specialists has made the player see that the best thing is to recover from their physical problems calmly and calmly, without deadlines. The footballer was convinced that all his problems came from the operated ankle, that continues to bother him a year after surgery in Dallas. The player is not quite comfortable with that joint and with his physical condition, falling into continuous muscle injuries. But in Madrid they have asked him for calm, patience and they have made him see that what he has to do is get ready and reappear only when he is one hundred percent.

Hazard was convinced to go under the knife to end his problems and that was recommended to him from Belgium, where they begin to get impatient because they see that their star is not going to reach the European Championship in conditions. The former head of the Red Devils medical services, Kris Van Crombrugge, who could return to his post for the Euro, assured this week that the best option was a new operation and that he should do it as soon as possible. “The operation may be a good option to restore flexibility to the ankle. But, without wanting to get in, I would advise that it be done as soon as possible so as not to damage his dream: to play the Eurocup.” Finally, the decision of Real Madrid has weighed more and Hazard will continue his recovery from the last muscle injury he has suffered, that of the psoas.

In Madrid they believe that it is very important for the player to recover physically and psychologically of the situation he is experiencing and that is why they have not set any deadline for his return. The return date is marked by the sensations that the footballer has, who has been made to see that he is not in a hurry. The player is also convinced not to play again until he is one hundred percent. That s, aside from the muscular problems, he is still worried about an ankle in which he does not have good sensations.

Hazard has only been able to play 14 games this season, a very poor figure for a player who was convinced that this would be his year. But the player has not stopped chaining injury after injury and his participation record is five games in a row this season, none of them complete.