Spanish league, indefinitely postponed due to worsening of the coronavirus crisis

BARCELONA, Mar 23 (.) – The Spanish soccer calendar has been postponed until further notice, the League and the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) said in a joint statement on Monday.

All federated soccer activity in Spain had been postponed for two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus, but its restart was originally contemplated on April 3.

The statement maintains that a joint commission of both organizations has agreed to postpone all professional soccer competitions “until the authorities consider that they can be resumed without risk.”

RFEF President Luis Rubiales ruled out last week the possibility of canceling the current season, insisting that the campaign be resumed once the health crisis is under control.

More than 33,000 people have been infected with the virus in Spain, the second most affected country in Europe after Italy, and around 2,180 have died, according to health authorities.

