The Spanish League does not rule out the return of fans to the stadiums this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said Sunday that he supports playing with people wherever possible. The message from Thebes contradicted what was previously said by the Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who indicated that it would not be fair for some teams to have audiences and others not.

“When there can be, there must be fans,” Tebas said in an interview on Sunday with Movistar, the channel that broadcasts games in Spain. “We are going by order and today is still a health issue. I am in favor of playing with people when possible, in those places where it is possible ”.

Gradually, Spain has been attenuating the containment measures for the coronavirus pandemic. Some regions of the country are in more advanced phases, which allows them to organize parties with a certain presence of public in the stands.

Las Palmas, club of the second division, has tried to be local next weekend with fans at its stadium in the Canary Islands, where the outbreak is more controlled than other regions. Madrid and Barcelona are among the laggard regions.

Until recently, Thebes and the government had not contemplated the entrance of public to the stadiums until the next season.

Thebes mentioned that no player or club employee has tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He added that it is important that all those involved be more careful with the lifting of restrictions in Spain, one of the countries most devastated by the pandemic but which has shown signs of controlling it in recent weeks.

The League will be in charge of supervising the transfers of the clubs for their matches in order to minimize the risk of contagion.

Thebes also confirmed that fans will have the option to watch matches with a virtual audience, including chants from their bars when the tournament resumes this week.

Fans will have the option of following the original signal emanating from the empty stadium or the alternative of inserting the recorded sound from the public, similar to video games.

Thebes noted that they have experimented with virtual audiences with EA Sports, the video game company that will provide the audio used in its FIFA product line.

“A real party, Eibar-Real Sociedad, has been chosen to do the tests,” said Tebas. 2We have been working time on the lap and we have decided to give those two options to the spectator. We have worked with EA Sports for this. We will see a good virtual realization ”.

Another novelty will be the introduction of camera angles, now from positions that previously would have been affected by the public. The aerial camera will modify its displacement to offer other views. Robotic cameras will be used in tunnels for security reasons.

The League will resume with the Andalusian classic between Seville and Real Betis on Thursday, almost three months after being suspended by the pandemic.

Thebes said that a limited number of press will be allowed to cover the matches.