The Spanish league took advantage of Germany’s decision to resume its national championship from the second half of May to pressure the country’s government to allow this to happen soon, despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In a statement released on Wednesday, La Liga praised the return of the competition and made sure to emphasize the economic importance of football.

“This is very good news for European football, for the return to a new normality and for the reactivation of an activity so important economically and socially, that in Spain alone it represents 1.37% of GDP, 185 thousand jobs and 4.1 billion euros (approximately R $ 25.3 billion) annually in taxes, “said the Spanish league, asking for goodwill from the national government.

La Liga, which organizes the Spanish Championship, defends the return of the tournament

Photo: Disclosure / Estadão

In his official note, La Liga recalls that other European countries are following in Germany’s footsteps and are expected to resume football in the coming weeks. “We want to congratulate the Bundesliga on the decision of its government to restart the competition from the second half of this month in May, in addition to other leagues that are also reactivating in Poland, Israel, Turkey, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Denmark and Portugal “, he said.

The Spanish clubs themselves have taken steps to resume activities, so much so that on Tuesday and Wednesday medical examinations against the coronavirus were carried out by the players, a necessary measure for them to be released to carry out training. The league points out that the process will only be complete when fans are allowed in the stadiums.

“La Liga and its clubs continue to work so that in Spain football can also return, in a path that started yesterday and today (Tuesday and Wednesday) with medical examinations before the return of training and that will not end until the return of the fans to the stadiums “, he concluded.

The Spanish Championship was paralyzed when there were 11 rounds to go. Barcelona led with 58 points and two ahead of Real Madrid.

