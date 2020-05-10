La Liga, responsible for organizing the first and second divisions of the Spanish Championship, will not change its plan to resume matches soon despite news that five players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive cases were confirmed on Sunday by the league, which said that “they are all asymptomatic and in the final stage of recovery from the disease”. Contaminated athletes will be isolated for 14 days and will only return to their club facilities to train after the new samples are negative.

It is not expected to change the training protocols that were put in place last week. Players from most clubs started individual practices last Friday, after almost two months of confinement due to the pandemic.

In a statement, La Liga indicated that “it will continue to apply the return to training performance protocol”, which has been approved by government officials, “in order to ensure maximum safety for all players, coaches and club officials”.

The league stressed that it “warned” everyone involved in training to comply with the recommended sanitary measures “to keep this very low number of infected”.

The results of the others examined were negative, reported La Liga, who stressed that Spanish club players, coaches and other staff will undergo daily tests.

The League did not provide the names and clubs of athletes infected by the disease. According to the Spanish press, three of them work in the first division. One of them is known as Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi. The club itself published an image of the player on their social networks, accompanied by the following caption: “Renan Lodi sends you (fans) a hug from your home. Very soon we will see you on the field”.

This Saturday, Lodi did not participate in Atlético’s first training in the midst of the 19-covid pandemic. He’s quarantined at his home.

Spain has begun to relax the strict rules of isolation, allowing players to do individual activities, respecting the social distance in their club facilities, and people leaving their homes to exercise outdoors.

Suspended for more than two months due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Spanish Championship still has no definite return date. The expectation is that the ball will roll again from June 20 and that the championship will be concluded at the end of July.

