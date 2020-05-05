Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 5, 2020, p. a12

Madrid. The Spanish League stated that it will be able to return to activity in June and complete the season at the end of the European summer, with its players undergoing tests from this week when they return to training for the first time in almost two months, the same as two clubs. in Portugal, including Porto, where the Mexican Jesús Manuel Tecatito Corona plays.

Solo training is allowed in Spain starting Monday, after the government eased the national confinement that was imposed in mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

Footballers may return to practice fields during the course of the week after passing Covid-19 tests and after the club’s training facilities are in proper condition and have been disinfected.

This crisis has had a profound impact on everyone, said League President Javier Tebas; The return of soccer is a sign that society is progressing to the new normal; It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love.

Thebes stressed that the primary concern is to safeguard the health of all those involved in the League and that in the face of this unprecedented scenario, he hopes to have safe conditions to return to competition in June and manage to finish at the end of the summer.

All players, coaches and club staff who will participate in the first phase of training must undergo controls two days before the start of individual practices. The testing process is due to start on Tuesday, and the League wants them to take place daily as soon as the individual training starts.

▲ Mexican Jesús Manuel Corona resumed training yesterday with Porto, in Portugal.Photo Jam Media

It is planned to have a sustained month of practice before scheduling games without an audience in the stands. No date has been set to restart the championship.

The new reality after the pandemic imposes conditions never seen before. In England, Greg Clarke, president of the English Football Association (FA), assured that fans must understand that they will not be given access to stadiums when games resume, since there are a series of protocols and measures by the governments.

Fans are the soul of soccer and I find it difficult to think of groups of fans going back to the stadiums any time soon, FA President Greg Clarke said.

Meanwhile, Portugal also resumes training. The players of the two great clubs, Benfica and Porto (where the Mexican Tecatito Corona plays), resumed the practices individually, with measures of social distance.

The clubs are preparing for an eventual resumption of the league the last week of May, behind closed doors, if their sanitary protocol is approved by the authorities.

.