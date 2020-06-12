The Spanish League, one of the best in the world, returned. The country managed to pass the covid-19 issue and begins to return to normal. Sure, with some security protocols still. Thus, the first game of the tournament was played, which was a derby between Seville and Betis, leaving a forceful 2-0 in favor of the local.

The Sevillian team, as the games will be now, was without an audience. However, in the stadium and its speakers they played songs of encouragement from the fans, as well as shouts of goal from their fans. The derby had to be won!

Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla attacker, scored on the penalty path, which was confusing although there was a VAR. The second goal for the local team was Fernando, who took advantage of a mistake in the Betis area and scored with a header for 2-0.

From an early age, Seville respected their hometown and left with everything to look for the three points in the return of football in Spain. Ocampos, at minute 15, warned with a superb play that ended up crashing on the crossbar.

On the other hand, the good performance in the first half of Joel Robles, Betis goalkeeper, meant the momentary 0-0, achieving an important point up to that moment.

However, the visitors were not clear with the ball and Fekir and Borja Iglesias, the great figures, were not at their best, so there were almost no options created for Betis, who had a weak return and lost against their maximum rival .

The second half changed for the good of Seville, who managed to finish with the solidity of Robles and knew how to convert to keep the three points. In the 56th minute, Bartra leaned on a corner kick over Ocampos, a topic that was controversial but finally ended in a goal through the penal channel.

At 62, Fernando knew how to take advantage of a mistake in the defense, which allowed the ball to pass in a center. The Sevillian attacker jumped and scored the final 2-0 header to keep all three points.

Seville, meanwhile, is still in the Champions League position and, why not, continues to fight for the tournament. He reached 50 points (8 less than the leader, Barcelona). Betis, meanwhile, remains at the bottom of the table and stayed 12 with 33 units.