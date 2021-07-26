Spanish judoka is very injured in front of six times world champion Georgii Zantaraia

Piper could not achieve victory and said goodbye in the first round (.)

The Spanish judoka, a native of Valladolid, Alberto Gaitero could not overcome the first round in the men’s 66kg and said goodbye with several cuts to his face, as a result of his confrontation against one of the Judo legends, the Ukrainian, 6 times world champion Georgii Zantaraia on the tatami of the Budokan temple

The fight lasted eight and a half minutes and was fairly even, but the representative of Spain was badly damaged, with cuts to his lip and an eyebrow that led to arrests of the battle for assistance and ended up with multiple bandages.

The 25-year-old Iberian judoka ended up giving up in the gold technique overtime ‘where Zantaraia ended his dream of going far in this Olympic event and defeated him with an’ ippon ‘

The 33-year-old experienced fighter also has two silver and four bronze medals between 2009 and 2019.

