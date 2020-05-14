Since the coronavirus crisis began, with all the health and economic consequences that it has brought, we have often been hearing expressions such as “paddling all together”, “shouldering”, etc.

Individuals, groups and companies have tried to measure up and contribute your own grain of sand, and the large technology companies based in Spain have not been an exception.

The technology companies also put their shoulders on

Already in the first weeks of the state of alarm, the Samaipata startup investment fund – in which investors and professionals from the technology sector participate – launched an initiative, #StopCorona, whose purpose was to disclose and promote projects intended to help win the battle against the pandemic.

“We are entrepreneurs: crisis-proof survivors. Using technology to solve problems is our DNA.” (from the #StopCorona Manifesto)

Quickly, large companies like Amazon, Microsoft or Google, and others such as Bizum, MásMóvil, Idealista, Wayra, Carto, Glovo or Jobandtalent, in addition to a non-profit entity (the Mapfre Foundation) and a public entity (Madrid Emprende), they joined the initiative.

Despite all these supports, #StopCorona continues to seek new companies to collaborate as partners, either to help in dissemination work or to finance free training and services to support projects with the greatest impact (Users can vote for one or more of them).

“The Internet is our universe and we can use it to help. We owe it to our medical teams and, above all, to our elders.” (from the #StopCorona Manifesto)

Participate with your project

These projects participate in a contest called #StopCorona Challenge limited to companies, initiatives or campaigns related to the technological field, and that they were started as a result of the coronavirus crisis, among other requirements included in the legal bases of the contest).

To participate, they must have a web page and sign up in the #StopCorona form (remember that The project submission period ends in half a month: Friday, May 29, 2020).

The participating projects are divided into 3 categories:

Analysis of data: Dashboards and repositories of data on the pandemic stand out in this field, such as those implemented by Keepler and Datadista.

Technological developments: Among the most voted are #AI MedAssist, a “medical assistant capable of diagnosing and predicting the evolution of the disease by applying artificial intelligence to the analysis of a chest x-ray”; # nCoV-2019 API, an API easily integrable into any app that provides official data on the evolution of COVID-19; o Rescue App, a platform that “unifies the demand for health resources and coordination of joint action”.

What does the winner take?

All projects that are finalists in the #StopCoronaChallenge will be awarded with a basic package that will include, among others, promotional credits from AWS Activate, training sessions with Google engineers, access to Wayra webinars, free and / or discounted licenses to various online programs and platforms, etc.

In addition to all the above, the two winning projects in each category They will receive access to various headhunting and mentoring services, in addition to the Mapfre Foundation’s social volunteer program.

And what can I do?

Let’s suppose that we are not the managers of any technology company, nor do we have the knowledge or means to launch any project that facilitates the fight against the coronavirus … how can we join, then, #StopCorona?

Well, first of all, reviewing the candidate initiatives and voting for those that deserve our support. And in second place, “If you are a professional who wants to collaborate altruistically with the platform or with any of the initiatives (design, marketing, analysis, development, etc.) “, those responsible for the platform encourage you to contact them through the web.