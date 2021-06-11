Spanish internationals test negative again

06/11/2021

On at 14:09 CEST

After the positive of Busquets all the alarms jumped in the selection. With the doubt of whether more infected footballers would appear, The national team has followed all the measures to avoid it and to be able to prepare for the start of the Eurocup. This same Friday they have also been vaccinated.

Luckily and as reported, it has not been the case and for the third day in a row, all have tested negative.

Including Diego Llorente, who initially gave a positive that has finally been confirmed as a ‘false positive’, so also may be under the orders of Luis Enrique.

Regarding this, the coach also warned that will have Busquets.

They have reported that federative doctors they will continue to carry out preventive tests to all footballers.