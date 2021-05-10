Spanish households wasted 1.36 million tons of food in 2020, 0.8% more

Spanish households wasted a total of 1,363.8 million kilos food during 2020, which is 0.8% more compared to 2019 (1,352.48 million kilos).

This is reflected in a parliamentary response from the Government to a written question from Senator Miguel Ángel Heredia, of the PSOE, about the variation of food waste data in the last five years.

The data indicated by the Executive, still provisional, come from Household food waste quantification panel that the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food launched in 2014, which has a subsample of 4,000 households and that explains that in recent years waste has fluctuated between around 1,200 and 1,300 million kilos.

Regarding the 2020 data, the Government stressed that they show that household waste has been contained, despite the significant increase in food purchases for the home derived from the pandemic (+ 12.2%), so “better use has been made of purchased food.”

Specifically in 2020 they were wasted 1,308.8 million kilos unused, which were thrown away as they had been purchased due to expiration or deterioration, and 324.9 million kilos of recipes, that is, leftovers from dishes cooked at home and that have not been consumed.

Thus, there was a better use of the purchased products, since the volume of waste of unused products decreased 9.4% compared to 2019, making up 76% of total household waste. At the same time, there was a significant increase in the percentage that the recipes represented in the total waste, something that the Government described as “expected” and attributed “to the fact that much more has been cooked at home.” Specifically, the volume of prescription waste increased by 57% in 2020 compared to 2019, representing 24% of the total waste.

In 2019 they wasted a total of 1,352.48 million kilos (1,146.1 million kilos unused and 206.36 million kilos of recipes, while in 2018 they were 1,338.89 million kilos; in 2017, 1,229.51 million kilos; and in 2016 1,303.8 million were wasted of kilos.

In this way, after reducing the volume of waste by around 6% in 2017 compared to 2016, in 2018 it grew by almost 9% and in 2019 it did so by 1%. However, the Executive highlighted that “there is a better use of purchased food, since the waste of recipes went from being 13% of the total in 2017 to 16% and 15% respectively in 2018 and 2019 “, so the Government interprets” that consumers try to use purchased food to a greater extent, although ultimately they are not consumed in their entirety “.

Waste away from home

On the other hand, the Ministry of Agriculture began in 2020 to measure the waste that consumers make in their consumption outside the home, whose first results indicate a waste of around 25.6 million kilos in 2020. 43.8% of this figure corresponds to food waste, and 53.5% to the waste of beverages, especially cold beverages.

In this regard, the ministry warned that these data are “heavily influenced by the impact of the pandemic in extra-domestic consumption “, so” we will have to wait for more data to know with certainty the waste generated in consumption outside the home “.

On the other hand, to know the waste in food companies, the ministry has carried out a study in which they have analyzed a total of 75 companies of the food industry and transformation and 15 distribution companies that represent around 80% of the country’s market share.

This study reflects that about 71% of the food industries have a defined internal strategy To combat food waste, 61% promote good practices aimed at preventing or reducing waste at source and 51% promote joint actions with their suppliers to reduce it.

Thus, in the food industry, for every kilo or liter of finished product, produce 0.0022 kilos or liters of by-product which is capable of being used or generating a profit, and 0.0004 kilos or liters of food waste.

Likewise, the Executive highlighted that “the large distribution of our country has experienced important advances in its fight against food waste, managing to reduce by half the amount of unused food surpluses, from 1.57% in 2014 to 0.80% in 2018“.

In addition, 80.4% of companies in the food industry and distribution have a stable collaboration agreement for the donation of your surplus food and 73.2% say that the donation they make has increased during the health crisis. Finally, 53.6% of companies affirm that they will continue with the current level of donations as the pandemic begins to overcome, while 42.9% maintain that it will reduce the current level.