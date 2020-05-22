How important is it to have an antibody test? 3:31

(CNN Spanish) – The Hospital 12 de Octubre of the Community of Madrid is the only Spanish health center that participates in the international research Solidarity II Sorology International Network, coordinated by the World Health Organization, aimed at validating the reliability of a new antibody detection test specific for the covid-19.

This project also analyzes the duration of immunity in the body of patients who have recovered from the disease.

In total, 100 world centers and laboratories have been selected by WHO to perform this test.

The technique being tested has been developed by two of the most recognized coronavirus research centers: Mont Sinai Hospital in New York and Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

A novel procedure characterized by its great sensitivity and specificity is used, since it measures specific immunity against sars-cov-2-, responsible for the covid-19 pandemic, compared to other techniques that may have false positives, due to the response to different seasonal human coronaviruses.

It will be used only by network laboratories, as it is not currently being marketed.

At Hospital 12 de Octubre, the work is being led by the Emerging Viruses research group at the Hospital i + 12 Research Institute, in collaboration with the Microbiology and Internal Medicine services.

So far, the immune response of 250 professional volunteers has been analyzed, divided into two groups, one consisting of those who have had infection confirmed by PCR, and the other, of those who, without diagnosis of infection, have been exposed to the virus based on of the work carried out during the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, the preliminary results of Solidarity II are promising and suggest that the technique may be available for large-scale implementation in the coming months.

The intention of WHO is for this international network of centers to facilitate the testing of a greater number of laboratories in each of the participating countries, transfer protocols and reagents until the systems can be made available and commercialized.

On the part of the Hospital 12 de Octubre, and after the results obtained in the sample of volunteer professionals, this test is chosen to extend the immunity study in the center.

