By Joan Faus and Graham Keeley

MADRID, Apr 18 (.) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday that he would ask Congress for a 15-day extension until May 9 of the confinement imposed to curb one of the worst outbreaks in the world of the new coronavirus, but assured that the restrictions would be more flexible.

“We have left behind the most extreme moments,” said Sánchez in a virtual press conference. Although he added that “these achievements, we must be honest, they are still insufficient and they are fragile. We must make further progress before starting the climb back to normality.”

The death toll in Spain from the coronavirus increased at a slower rate on Saturday but exceeded 20,000, according to the Ministry of Health. It increased by 565 deaths, compared to 585 on Friday, although the number of cases increased to 191,726 from 188,068.

The country, with the third highest number of deaths, will advance slowly, carefully and progressively towards the “new normal,” Sánchez said.

But he warned that it would be a complex task and that the economic consequences of the outbreak will be “very negative.”

While seeking a third extension in Congress of the so-called state of emergency, the next phase of confinement could begin to be “asymmetric” on April 27, which means it could be more relaxed for some regions or groups, Sánchez said, unspecified. .

For example, children could leave their homes, albeit in a “limited and subject to conditions to avoid infection, according to the head of the government. Sánchez plans to define the criteria in the coming days, including in a meeting with the 17 regional leaders of the country.

Despite emphasizing an improvement in the figures and defending his government’s measures, Sánchez said that western countries “reacted late” to the virus outbreak. He also admitted that Spain was unable to initially provide all the necessary protective equipment for its health workers.

Sánchez also added that the Ministry of Health plans to announce on Sunday an order to control and fix the prices of masks for citizens.

(Report by Joan Faus and Graham Keeley, Written by Joan Faus, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)