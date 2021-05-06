Spanish GP of F1 2021: Schedules and where to watch the race

Without a break between the Portuguese GP, Formula 1 travels a few kilometers to move this weekend to prepare for the Spanish GP of F1 2021. The home race is back, a very interesting circuit that can very well determine the hierarchy of the current grid, since it is a very complete circuit with fast, slow, medium and straight corners that define the real potential of the cars quite well.

The Montmeló circuit will be held with about 1000 spectators, following the decision of the Catalan government to open the doors. In principle it was going to be behind closed doors for the pandemic. Somewhat sad, but for the common good. I hope that this new measure does not have serious consequences. Its 4,675 km of track will vibrate for all those absent, with a classification in which it will be necessary to see how the Spaniards are, and if Red Bull takes pole there or if Mercedes is back to stay. There will be 66 laps of pure spectacle to complete a final distance of 308,550 km.

It will be interesting to see how the Ferraris go, to see how the rest of the year with Carlos Sainz will go. The Alpine doesn’t look like it will perform All right at the Spanish GP, given that they were going very fast on the straights, but it was a bit more difficult for them in the most delicate sectors, and in Montmeló that is important too. We will see…

The Spanish GP, the home race, you already know that you can follow it from the usual media, such as the Movistar + channel and also from DAZN, who is the current owner of the F1 broadcasting rights. In addition, as always happens in the Spanish GP, other channels tend to bid for this race to broadcast it free and open. In the past it has been TVE, and this year it has been Mediaset the one that has taken her. So, if you don’t have subscription services, you can follow it openly …

As to the schedules, so you don’t miss anything:

