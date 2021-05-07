Spanish GP of F1 2021: Results of free practice

Starts on Spanish GP of F1 2021, with free practice sessions 1 and 2 where everyone has been testing some improvements on some teams, with paraffin aerodynamic tests especially on the McLaren, and testing configurations to suit this circuit. In addition, they have also been familiarizing themselves with the changes made to one of the curves of the track, although some drivers did not like it, and they believe that that was one of the few points of overtaking and now, by making it faster, that opportunity will disappear .

These free workouts have also left some curious things, such as the program so different that he has followed Fernando Alonso in FP1, where he tested the softest tires first to get second, while the rest, including Ocon, followed the opposite strategy. In addition, when he got out of the car, Fernando assures that he has been gaining even more confidence in his car.

Nothing too remarkable has happened, except the stability problems of some, or the departure of the track from Robert Kubica with the Alfa Romeo. He had only an hour to test and he finally weighed down the last minutes by losing the rear in one of the curves and going to the gravel, where the car has started to skid and the bottom has rested on the gravel, preventing the car from leaving .

More interesting things you have in the rhythm of McLaren, Ferrari and Alpine. Despite the sensations they left in Portimao, with some doubts, they have shown a great pace here. In the case of Alpine, it was doubted whether on this circuit where cornering stability is also needed they would be able to be competitive. But it seems that they have taken a step forward. At the other extreme is Red Bull, a lot was expected from the energy team here at the Spanish GP, and it’s a very defining circuit of the actual performance of each car for the rest of the season. Instead, they seem somewhat deflated here. We will see if they have been trying different things or is that downturn real… If so, another new season of Mercedes dominance could begin.

Free Practice 1 Results

Position Driver Team Time 1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'18 "504 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18" 537 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18 "627 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1'18" 944 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18 "996 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'19" 026 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'19 "062 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'19" 234 9 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'19 "349 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'19" 429 11 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1'19 "669 12 Esteban Ocon ALpine 1'19" 681 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'19 "694 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'19" 732 15 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'19 "950 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'20 "270 17 Roy Nissany Williams 1'20" 700 18 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'20 "766 19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1'21" 887 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'21 "976

Free Practice 2 Results

Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'18 "170 2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'1'8" 309 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18 "335 4 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'18" 466 5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1 ' 18 "518 6 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1'18" 593 7 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1'18 "619 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18" 674 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'18 "785 10 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'18 "918 11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'18" 947 12 Lando Norris McLaren 1'19 "092 13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'19" 122 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'19 "134 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'19" 195 16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1'19 "213 17 George Russell Williams 1'19" 957 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'20 "046 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1'20" 326 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'20 "753

Tomorrow more in free practice 3 and the classification of the GP of Spain. It will be in that session where we see the real performance more clearly, and we will also see the long runs how they go to anticipate something for the race.