Spanish GP of F1 2021: Race Results

Finish the Spanish GP of F1 2021, with few surprises. Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team have done it again, and they have taken a victory. They have been sweeping for several consecutive years since the beginning of the hybrid season. But, at the beginning of this year, it seemed that things had changed, and that Red Bull is also very strong. And it is true that it is, but in the end, for some things or for others, they do not stop giving points to the team of the star. This year’s appointments are being won by small details and strategies, and you have to take your hat off to see how the Germans are doing.

Max verstappen He did very well at the start of the race, making a better start than Hamilton, despite starting on the dirty side, and putting the car in very violently without giving the Briton any option. This is how he was leading, and it seemed that he could win this race of the Spanish GP. However, in the final part of the race, Lewis went in to change tires so that he could have fresher tires and cut the distance lap by lap, while Max did not because he lacked a set of new tires. That cost him a big penalty that went on lap time due to the wear on his tires. Finally he had to settle for a P2.

Mercedes has improved and the points that Red Bull could take advantage of are slipping away. We will see if at the end of the season they do not remember all these inconveniences and they are left without the World Cup due to those points transferred at the beginning of the year. And it is not that they are doing very badly, simply that Mercedes is doing it perfectly, without fissures.

As for the rest, the race started with not too many overtaking in the first laps. Some lost positions, as in the case of Esteban Ocon, who dropped from his fifth place where he started. Fernando Alonso struggled to stay tenth with Stroll pressing behind, and he succeeded. Then came a Safety Car caused by Tsunoda’s engine stalling problem, leaving his Alpha Tauri standing on the side of the track. From there, overtaking has been expensive, the strategies and the condition of the tires are what have really decided the positions.

Fernando Alonso it has held onto the points, with a one stop strategy. But just 3 laps from the end he would be forced to enter to put the soft. That has made him fall to 17th position. The tires were already an agony for the Spaniard, who saw how he lost positions when a flock of cars passed him in the last laps. They all had the tires in better condition, being the driver with the oldest tires of the whole race. A failed strategy that has left him alone in front of the Haas …

Race results

# 8211; # 8211; – – – Driver Position Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:33:07 “680 66 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +15” 841 66 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +26 “610 66 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +54” 616 66 5 Sergio Pérez Red Bull +63 “671 66 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +73” 768 66 7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +74 “670 66 8 Lando Norris McLaren +1 lap 66 9 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap 65 10 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1 Lap 65 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap 65 12 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo +1 lap 65 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap 65 14 George Russell Williams +1 lap 65 15 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap 65 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 lap 65 17 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap 65 18 Mich Schumacher Haas +2 laps 64 19 Nikita Mazepin Haas +2 laps 64 20 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri – Retired

Now we have to wait for the next appointment, which is the Monaco GP. Formula 1 leaves the Spanish GP in the Principality after a short break. So, there will be a little rest and we will see how this appointment takes place between the walls, which I suppose will be difficult for drivers who still do not feel confident with the car, as is the case with Fernando Alonso. Driving at these speeds on narrow streets for so many turns and with the walls so close becomes almost torture if you are not comfortable …