Spanish GP of F1 2021: Qualifying results

Saturday at the Spanish GP of F1 2021, with a free practice session 3 that has continued the work started yesterday, and with the occasional scare. However, they already hinted that the Mercedes and Red Bull were going to be very strong here, with Ferrari also very high. A lot of equality on this track, which is very positive for the show, since any small errors, track changes, variations in tires, traffic, etc., could change the hierarchy considerably.

As for qualifying, the track has been changing. In Q2, Max Verstappen had a great time that left everyone with their mouths open, and with the certainty that he could make pole here. On the other hand, then Mercedes has been very strong, with Lewis Hamilton on pole. The Briton has achieved another milestone here, getting his 100th pole. He thus overtakes Michael Schumacher with 68 pole positions in his entire career, and Ayrton Senna, with 65 of them. The Mercedes appear to have been resurrected, despite Red Bull looking like the favorite at the start of this season. But, I get the feeling that Hamilton is on his way to his 8th Formula 1 World Championship …

Max vesrtappen He has had to settle for second position, which is a great position to start tomorrow, even more so knowing that the Dutchman is usually quite aggressive in the starts and that he will not think twice if he sees the slightest opportunity to put him in. the car to Hamilton in the first corners. It is precisely those curves in which there are usually more changes in position, since in the Spanish GP there are usually not too many overtaking. It is a difficult track to overtake, and the qualifying and the strategies will largely determine the positions of the race. Also, as you know, the changes they have made in one of the last corners make overtaking even more complicated, according to some riders, so that opportunity that there was last year, this year is gone. We will see what happens, in any case we will have a lot of fun.

While Verstappen is only 36 thousandths behind Lewis, Valtteri Bottas he is one tenth behind his teammate, making a Red Bull sandwich. It will be very interesting in the race. Max is the one who comes out of the dirty area in this case, so, in principle, it would be the one with the worst.

Very good also for the Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine, that yesterday they already pointed ways in the free ones, and the truth is that it was not a mirage. They performed quite well, getting both cars from each team into Q3. Therefore, they all come out of the Top10. Esteban Ocon’s time with the Alpine was surprising, which shows that the car is not bad at all, as he finished 5th today. Fernando Alonso still struggles in qualifying, and has finished in the Top10 with his last attempt.

By the way, very good by Daniel Ricciardo, the first time he has been ahead of Lando Norris this season. Bad for Serio Pérez, who made a mistake stepping on part of the gravel and lost control of the car, spoiling his lap. Then, on the next try, he couldn’t sneak in close to Max, which should be his natural position …

Free practice 3 results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’17 “835 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’18” 070 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’18 “308 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’18” 410 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’18 “423 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18” 494 7 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’18 “535 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’18” 582 9 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’18 “597 10 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’18” 606 11 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’18 “662 12 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’18” 673 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’18 “700 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’18” 877 15 George Russell Williams 1’19 “005 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’19 “214 17 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’19” 363 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’19 “392 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 1’19” 999 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’20 “237

Classification results

# 8211; # 8211; – – Position Driver Team Time 1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’16 “741 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’16” 777 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’16 “873 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’17” 510 5 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1’17 “580 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’17” 620 7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1’17 “622 8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1’17” 701 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1’18 “010 10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’18” 147 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1’17 “974 12 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1’17” 982 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1’18 “079 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1’18” 356 15 George Russell Williams 1’18 “154 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1’18 “556 17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo 1’18” 917 18 Mich Schumacher Haas 1’19 “117 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1’19” 219 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1’19 “807

Tomorrow the race, which is where the points are actually distributed. It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the Spanish GP. For now, although there are some rains in some areas of Spain, they should not reach the circuit, so it should be the dry race.