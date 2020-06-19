© Provided by the Associated Press

Workers remove the statue of Don Diego de Vargas in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Matt Dahlseid / Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

SANTA FE, New Mexico, USA (AP) – Gangs of workers on Thursday removed the statue of a Spanish governor from a park in the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and another two are scheduled to be removed, at times when monuments of figures have been removed. across the United States.

The statue of Don Diego de Vargas was removed before a rally was held in Santa Fe organized by defenders of the indigenous people, who have criticized these and other references to the Spanish conquerors who settled in the area and to the forces of the US government that they subsequently oppressed Native American peoples.

In requesting the removal of the statue and the other two historical figures, Mayor Alan Webber also promised to revive a commission that will evaluate all of Santa Fe’s statues and monuments and help determine their fate.

« I think the time has come to step forward and step into the future and take decisive action, » Webber said on Facebook. « But leaving things as they are is not an option, » he added.

A few hundred people gathered in the plaza in the historic center of Santa Fe on Thursday afternoon for the rally at which they celebrated Webber’s decision. Two men from Ohkay Owingeh village started the event with a drum song.

De Vargas led what some history books call a peaceful resettlement in Santa Fe in 1692, a dozen years after the Spanish were expelled from northern New Mexico during the indigenous rebellion. Many indigenous peoples allege that De Vargas enslaved his ancestors and led a genocidal campaign against Native Americans.

Associated Press journalist Cedar Attanasio contributed to this report.