Drafting AN / OC

6 hours ago

The Spanish government will request Congress to extend the measures of the state of alarm until April 11 to reduce the spread of Covid-19, since to date there are 33,000 infected and 2,185 dead. The mother and father-in-law of President Pedro Sánchez are hospitalized for the new coronavirus, but also two government ministers, as well as members of the far-right Vox party.

