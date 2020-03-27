The ban took effect today and establishes the “impossibility” of making dismissals for reasons of force majeure.

EFE –

The Spanish government decided this Friday to ban layoffs from workers during the crisis of coronavirus, in an attempt to contain the social consequences of the pandemic.

“You cannot take advantage of COVID-19 to fire,” said the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The ban went into effect today and establishes the “impossibility” of carrying out layoffs for reasons of force majeure, added Díaz, who recalled that the Government has already approved “an exceptional mechanism” to facilitate temporary job suspensions while the crisis lasts, with a significant amount of public aid.

“It is not necessary to fire anyone in our country (…) No one will be left behind,” reiterated the Minister of Labor.

The exceptional confinement measures imposed to curb the pandemic have, until now, led to the filing of applications for temporary employment regulation in more than 210,000 companies, with more than one million workers affected.

Díaz warned that all these files will be reviewed and that “if there is any type of fraud, companies must return what was decided.”

The Government also agreed that temporary and training contracts will remain in force until the health emergency situation ends. “There is no need to terminate temporary contracts, they are interrupted and will continue when we pass the health crisis,” said the Minister of Labor.

The Executive will also speed up the approval and delivery of unemployment benefits, which will even collect workers who are not yet entitled to receive it.

“I ask exemplary businessmen … to keep the jobs,” Diaz urged.

During the serious crisis that affected Spain As of 2009, many companies conducted layoffs preventively to try to improve their position in the face of the difficult situation, which accelerated the increase in unemployment and the economic insecurity of the population.