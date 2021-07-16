Spanish golfer Pablo Martín faces 7 years in prison for contempt of Swedish authorities

Related news

The case you are living Pablo Martin it is really complicated and could now have really serious consequences. The Spanish golfer turned himself in to the Swedish police this Friday after being accused of threats and contempt of authority.

Both the national golfer and his environment have seen the most correct to make this decision to comply with the extradition order that has been issued by the Swedish state after the authorities accuse him of contempt and threats to the authority by a series of very emails. unfortunate and with offensive content and messages.

The man from Malaga is immersed in a tough battle for the custody of his children and these emails were sent directly to the court overseeing the case. In this way, Pablo would face a rather big problem at this time since the laws indicate that for this type of offenses he could be imprisoned up to 7 years, which would be a tremendous setback for the Malaga who is in a state emotional and sentimental quite weak.

This process and this battle began four years ago when he separated from his partner, a woman of Swedish nationality, who made it difficult for him to see his children. At that time, a tough legal process began, from which Pablo could end up in a bad way after his departure via email.

Pablo has a house in the Swedish town of Ekerö and there he got a visitation regime accompanied by a social worker to be able to see his children. Said social worker issued a series of reports on the Spanish golfer that were very positive and that helped him to obtain a greater margin in the case.

However, to try to reverse the situation, his ex-partner requested up to two occasions a change of social worker, alleging that these reports had been made in a self-conscious manner under threats from Pablo Martín. This caused that the Malaga native could not see his children throughout the summer of 2019 due to the imposition of a series of changes in the visitation regime.

The origin of the problem

This setback caused in Paul an anger and rage that ended up leading to what may now be the beginning of his defeat, since he wrote to all possible instances seeking an answer and help. However, the delay caused that, these writings, each went in worse ways, doing him more harm than good. In these comings and goings, last summer he decided to appear in a Stockholm court with a sign that read “Sweden has stolen my children from me.”

These spam have been collected by a judge who has issued an extradition order against Pablo. The National audience studied his case to see if there was reciprocity with Swedish law, but the judge Santiago Pedraz held a telematic hearing in which he denied pretrial detention.

Now she faces a tough judicial process in which she has even tried to change her lawyer, something that she has not been allowed to do. As reported by the newspaper MARCA, a family source assures that Pablo “has sent some 300 emails requesting that his situation be reviewed without an answer and, in desperation, he sent some that he should not have. Then he apologized for them, but they did not want to. heeding”.

