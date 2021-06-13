Spanish golfer Jon Rahm overcomes covid-19

THE ANGELS.

One week after your shocking positive for coronavirus, Spaniard Jon Rahm announced on Saturday that he came out of quarantine to prepare for the US Golf Open in the next week.

After two negative tests in a period of 24 hours and receiving the go-ahead from the health authorities, it is time to prepare for the Open. Come on! “Rahm wrote on his Twitter account.

On June 5, world golf number three had to abruptly withdraw from the PGA Memorial tournament when he led by a wide six-shot lead with one match left.

Rahm received shocked the news of his positive in the same field, at the end of a strenuous day in which finished the second round, suspended the day before, and played the third.

The former world number one will search starting Thursday at the Torrey Pines US Open (San Diego, California) his longed-for first Grand Slam title.

