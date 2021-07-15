07/14/2021

On at 19:52 CEST

Philipp Lahm, former German footballer, praised the role of Luis Enrique’s team during the European Championship. He reviewed in The Guardian the complicated beginnings of La Roja in the competition and how they were able to overcome adversity until they reached the semifinals of the championship.

Analyzing Italy’s final against England, he mentioned the semi-final match as one of the most difficult for the twentieth European Championship champion: “The team is combining that old Italian virtue of defense, which fIt was particularly necessary in the semifinal against Spain, with international components further up the field, “he explained.

He also highlighted the style of the selection: “In Seville, all Spaniards could immediately recognize their team by the way they played. Spanish football thrives with a clear philosophy, from under 15s to seniors, they play technical combination football, “he added.” Luis Enrique’s team lacked avant-garde at first, but redeemed himself with a 5-0 win over Slovakia“, commented the ex player.

In addition, he predicted a good future for the national team currently directed by Luis Enrique: “Spain was the team that most dominated possession during the tournament and had outstanding players, as it has in so many others,” he commented. “There is a high probability that Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Rodri or Mikel Oyarzabal will follow in the footsteps of Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Xabi Alonso or Fernando Torres “, he concluded.