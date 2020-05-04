One of the main football tournaments in the world, the Spanish Championship rehearses its return to the pitch. The players return to training on Monday. The activities will be individual, but there is still much controversy about the guarantees to the athletes’ health.

Spain is one of the countries most affected by the covid-19 pandemic and, from the elite of European football, joins Germany and Italy to the group that rehearses the return of competitions.

The initial idea was that all athletes in Spanish clubs would undergo medical examinations before starting training. Last Thursday, however, it was decided that only those who show symptoms of the new coronavirus or have contact with someone infected will be evaluated. The decision came at a meeting that included representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Sports Incentive Working Group, the Spanish Football League and the players’ union, as well as members of federations from various other sports.

For now, players can train without having any contact with each other. Athletes have been exercising at home since the beginning of March, when matches were stopped. The return to training is part of “phase one” of the Spanish quarantine exit program. The idea is that the activities take place this way until May 18, when training for small groups with up to eight people may be authorized.

This next move is called “phase two” and “phase three” is for training with the complete group, which must last at least two weeks before the effective return of matches.

The expectation is that the three phases will take a total of one month. There is no precise date for the resumption of competitions, but the Spanish Federation projects June 5 as a possible return to national football. There are 11 rounds left until the end of Spanish.

Players are divided about working when the pandemic is not yet under control in Spain. Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said he was willing to return to the games, even though he was aware of the risks of contracting the disease.

“I want to play. It is clear that we should try to return with most health guarantees, but we must know that they will never be 100%, ” the Croatian told Marca newspaper.” It is the same risk that all workers will have on their return to routine. Supermarket employees also use changing rooms and have the same or more contamination possibilities as we do. They take that risk and I want to take it too. “

On the other hand, the Valencia squad is awesome. The Spanish team had 15 players and another 10 members of the technical committee contaminated by the covid-19. One of the reasons the pandemic hit the team so hard may have been the fact that it had a player in late February and early March in the cities of Milan, Italy, and Vitória, Spain, two outbreaks of the disease.

The Brazilian Gabriel Paulista used his social networks to make it clear that he does not support the return at this time. “I don’t want that, due to precipitation or financial pressure, that we can understand, but never to prioritize above the most fundamental issues, any family member, friend, co-worker or profession can get sick or die,” said the Valencia defender. “I love football, I love to play, I love my club and we always want to make fans happy, but also, and above all, I love and respect the life of every human being,” he said.

Left-back Gayà was also uncomfortable with the situation. “The league may have an idea, but if the Health Surveillance does not give the ok, it will not happen (the return). We are people besides players and we have families. It is normal to be afraid of contamination.”,

Rakitic believes that football can help people. “Socially, we should take a step, make people entertained with what they like, let us stop thinking a little about the virus and the disease, and go back to playing with the neighbor who supports a rival”, defends the player.

