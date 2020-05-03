04/30/2020

18:46

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

The CSD has communicated, within the meeting of this Thursday of the Task Group to Promote Sport (GTID) that the Ministry of Health has validated practically all the sanitary protocol that, with the contributions of numerous agents, was sent to the department commanded by Minister Salvador Illa last week. The protocol has maintained its guiding principles, structure, phases and control and monitoring clause, and will only be public in the coming days, since it needs to adapt its content to the ministerial orders that the Government plans to approve these days for the start of the ‘ Phase 0 ‘of de-escalation.

Regarding the diagnostic tests for the detection of Covid-19, The Council has conveyed to those present that the medical services of professional league clubs, and always speaking in the context of Phase 0 of the de-escalation plan, may carry it out in accordance with the provisions of Ministerial Order SND / 344/2020 of 13 April issued for this purpose by the Ministry of Health. It should be remembered in this regard that during this phase the training will be, in any case, basic or individual.

The CSD wanted to show during the meeting the commitment which have been shown by the President and the Government as a whole with the world of sports, the ‘restart’ of which has been taken into account in the de-escalation phases announced after the Council of Ministers last Tuesday. In any case, it should be remembered that we are in the midst of a very dynamic crisis and that the advance or retreat will occur depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Beyond, and within Phase 0, professional athletes will have special consideration, federated and high level (the so-called DAN). The Council has also informed the attendees of the creation of an internal mechanism to answer questions about the return to sports activity over the next few weeks, given the enormous prevailing casuistry in an area as relevant as sports.

The GTID has also ordered the creation of the ‘ad hoc’ group for Tourism and Sports, whose coordination, with the participation of other federations and the CSD itself, will fall to the CEOE employers. It has also been agreed to seek solutions in the field of insurance in the sports field.

In the Task Force for the Promotion of Sport (GTID), that was born a month ago now with the aim of addressing the serious consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic on sports activity, LaLiga, the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) and the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) sit down, the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB); sports federations such as those of Motorcycling, Cycling, Swimming, Athletics and others; the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and the Spanish Paralympic (CPE); the employers CEOE and CEPYME; companies like DORNA Sports; or the Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), which represents many other federations. This Thursday, in addition, the Association of Professional Basketball Players (ABP) has joined the works.

