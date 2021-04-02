Spanish football joins March 8

03/04/2021 at 13:07 CET

Next Monday, March 8, the International Women’s Day is celebrated. A date increasingly marked on the calendar. And this time. The League and the AFE Foundation have joined forces to spearhead the campaign “Thanks for a bigger football”. The objective is to vindicate the role of women in the beautiful game. An initiative in which the first and second men’s divisions will participate, as well as the highest category of women’s football, the Primera Iberdrola.

This action is a thank you to the women who have formed and are part of football. “The role of women in the sports industry in general and in soccer in particular is becoming more and more decisive, progressively increasing their visibility. We still have a long way to go to reach full parityl “The speaker is Javier Tebas, president of La Liga. This campaign is dedicated to the soccer players, coaches, referees and managers who have participated in competitions for years.

From Friday the 5th to Sunday the 7th, the slogan “Thanks for a bigger football” will be present on all broadcasts. Vicente del Bosque, as representative of the AFE. has also pointed out “the courage shown by women in recent years to claim their important and necessary role in the world of football. In today’s society, also in sport, equality must be real and effective, women must have the same recognition“, he explained.