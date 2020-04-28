The Spanish football breathe after Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday afternoon the measures for the de-escalation plan after being approved by the Council of Ministers. As confirmed by the Prime Minister, players will be able to return to individual training May 4 and next 11 of the same month, as long as everything evolves favorably, the average training of professional league teams will be allowed.

This plan established by Pedro Sánchez It perfectly matches the protocol stipulated by CSD, League and Federation. These three entities, which are working in unison to be able to make the return of the competition feasible, stipulated last weekend that on May 4 the training sessions would begin individually and that on the 18th of the same month all professional teams could prepare for joint form.

All with the aim of carrying out a three-week preseason and resuming the competition in mid-June. If the health situation in Spain continues to improve, these dates would coincide perfectly with the phase of de-escalation announced by Pedro Sánchez this Tuesday at the Moncloa Palace.

Does not follow the French model

In the early afternoon of this Tuesday there was a bombing in France: Édouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, announced that soccer will not be played in France again until next September. Despite the fact that this news foretold a domino effect in the rest of the major leagues, the Spanish Government has not followed in the footsteps of the French country. And Spanish soccer appreciates it.

As you have been able to know OK DAILY, in the Government think that in France they have precipitated the suspension of the French league. Unlike our neighboring country, today the feelings are much more positive regarding the return of football. The dates from which CSD, League and Federation started are matching. Now it is necessary that the sanitary situation allows it.