Spanish fighter Joel Álvarez signs with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s agent and other UFC champions

In contact sports, apart from the obvious need for training, representation is very important. The Spanish Joel alvarez now has both to be able to succeed in the UFC beyond what he himself can do inside the octagon, especially as a result of having signed with Ali abdelaziz, the representative of fighters like the welterweight champion, Kamaru usman, or Khabib Nurmagomedov, considered one of the best of all time.

Joel Álvarez saw how He fell off the UFC 262 card due to visa problems, and perhaps this has been one of the factors to take into account to ally with someone who knows perfectly all the channels and has sufficient influence in the world of mixed martial arts like Abdelaziz.

The journalist Laura Fernández was the one who broke the news of the union between Álvarez and Abdelaziz, in which there is a clear intention to “Professionalize your team”. In this way, ‘El Fenómeno’ leaves behind his stage with his manager Fran Montiel and begins a new path together with the agency Dominance MMA, to which the previously mentioned fighters or the also stellar ones belong Justin gaethje Y Henry Cejudo.

Joel Álvarez currently has an 18-2 record, with a 3-1 since landing in the UFC.