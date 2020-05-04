The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said it had accepted a request from Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to reschedule the Copa del Rey final when the coronavirus is no longer a threat so that the match can be played with the presence of fans.

The first final between the two major Basque clubs would take place on April 18 in Seville, but football was suspended indefinitely in March, when Covid-19 swept Spain.

Sports officials are confident that the Spanish league season could resume in mid-June with closed gates, and fans are not expected to return to the stands until the 2020/2021 season.

But the King’s Cup finalists do not want the match to be held in an empty stadium and are willing to wait as long as necessary to ensure that their fans can enjoy the final.

“The presidents of Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, after meeting with the president of the Spanish football federation, agreed to request that the final be played with fans at a later date to be agreed by the three parties,” said the clubs.

RFEF said it fully agreed with the two clubs’ desire for fans to participate in the match.

