Spanish factories reduce their production due to lack of demand and the microchip crisis

After a 17.3% drop in car manufacturing in February, in 2021 there was already a drop of 13.4%. Worrying.

The production of vehicles in Spain fell 17.3% last February, reaching 217,065 units, due to the lower demand and shortage of microchips, which is affecting the entire automotive industry globally.

According to data from the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), so far this year the assembly of vehicles in the Spanish factories fell by 13.4%, up to 435,266 units.

“The bad evolution of registrations in the main export markets for Spain, together with the bad evolution of the national market, and the microchip crisis, which is being presented as a more structural than a conjunctural issue with no anticipation of ending, the production figures of the Spanish factories are worsening “, Anfac has lamented.

Thus, strong falls registered in markets such as France (-21%), United Kingdom (-35.5%) or Portugal (-59%) They were “decisive” for the drop in production in Spain, as well as the situation of the national market, which fell by 44.6% in February. “We must not forget that one out of every five vehicles sold in Spain is of national manufacture,” explained the association.

“We hope that the shortage of microchips and low demand can begin to be resolved, as it is very important to get back on the production path as soon as possible“, has indicated the general director of Anfac, Jos Lpez-Tafall.

Cars and SUVs, in auger

By type of vehicle, passenger cars and SUVs posted a decrease of 20%, to 168,684 units, while so far this year they fell by 14.2%, with 341,489 units. For its part, commercial and industrial production fell by 6.2%, with 48,381 units last month, while between January and February it fell 10.1%, with 93,777 units.

Regarding energy sources, gasoline vehicles decreased their production by 16.6%, with 128,920 units, as well as 13.2% so far this year, with 256,777 units. Even so, they represent almost 60% of the models built in Spain.

Diesel fell 28.2%, with 67,987 vehicles in February, as well as 26.7% so far this year, with 137,302 units. The assembly of electric models rose 6.6% in February (5,685 units) and 58.6% in the first two months of 2021 (12,144 units).

In Spain, 12,203 plug-in hybrids were manufactured last month (+ 171.7%) and 24,559 units until February (+ 251.2%), in addition to 1,984 natural gas models in February (-14.6%) and 3,797 units until last month (+ 0.9%). Hybrid vehicle production fell 68.2% in February (286 units) and 58.7% so far this year (687 units).

“Despite the drop in demand in Europe and the problem with raw materials, which is weighing on the general production data, factories in Spain maintain an upward progression in terms of electrified vehicles, with a stable share close to 10% “, Lpez-Tafall stressed.

Regarding exports, a total of 182,921 vehicles were shipped outside the Spanish borders in February, 15.6% less compared to the same month of 2020. So far this year, exports accumulate a drop of 8.2%, with 367,600 units.

