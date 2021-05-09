Spanish F1 GP: Fernando Alonso does not score

Out of the points was Fernando Alonso (Alpine) after the dispute of the Spanish Grand Prix race, in 17th position

May 9, 2021 (5:25 PM CET)

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified in position 17

At his exit, Alonso, who was tenth, did not lose his position. “We have to keep working, especially in the starting position, try to go higher and thus avoid problems.”

Fernando Alonso was in the points zone for much of the race, in the top 10, but almost at the end of it, he had to pit for the second time when he was tenth. “It had a pack behind it, it looked like an amusement park. With about 20 laps to go, we decided not to stop and continue, knowing that they were going to be laps with a lot of action, and they did. In the end for five or six laps we did not maintain that point. But as I say, going so far back compromised the race from the beginning.

“We already knew that we were not going to score any points but we wanted to see how the car behaved, the tires… I think those last laps were valid until the end, we are learning in each race. A positive weekend in terms of the car’s performance, not that the car performed well in Portugal as it was a specific circuit for Alpine. We saw that Barcelona is also doing well, but that does not mean that we have work to do, and in my case even more to try to be higher, but all in good time ”.