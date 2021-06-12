Spanish Emilio Morenatti, Pulitzer Prize winner for his photographs during the pandemic

The Spanish photojournalist Emilio Morenatti, of the news agency ‘The Associated Press’ in Spain, has won a Pulitzer Prize for his photographs that reflected the impact of the coronavirus in nursing homes.

Among the images, Morenatti captured the elderly through plastic sheets, morgue workers removing bodies and a Covid patient sunbathing on a hospital bed near the beach, according to the agency.

The jury of the institution described as “moving” the photographs of Morenatti during the harshest months of the pandemic.

Really happy to receive the Pulitzer Prize. Sharing here a selection with some of the best images. Activate 🔊 pic.twitter.com/wxrIdrCHP4 – Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) June 11, 2021

THE NEW YORK TIMES, PULITZER ON PUBLIC SERVICE

On the other hand, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ has been awarded this Friday with the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic “That exposed racial and economic inequalities in America and beyond.”

For the jury of the awards, the newspaper, which closely followed the evolution of deaths and infections with a data system that was constantly updated, “filled a gap of information and helped local governments, healthcare providers, businesses and individuals to be better prepared“.

The Pulitzer Prize for Public Service is considered the most important awarded by Columbia University to the journalistic work of the US media, reports ..

Also, the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news, another of the most outstanding awards, went to to the local newspaper ‘Star Tribune’, from Minneapolis (Minnesota), for the coverage of the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman, which unleashed a wave of anti-racist protests and against police violence throughout the United States.

The award honors Star Tribune workers for their “urgent, authoritative and nuanced coverage of George Floyd’s death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, and the aftermath that followed.”

The co-president of the Mindy Marqués awards highlighted in a brief presentation prior to the announcement of the awards the difficulties and complexity one year marked in the United States by the pandemic and the presidential elections.

“The nation’s news organizations faced the complexity of simultaneously covering a global pandemic that showed racial differences and a bitterly contested presidential election, the magnitude of these stories and the pace at which they unfolded pushed many into the information business. at the limit of his resistance, “he said during a telematic ceremony.