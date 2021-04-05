Spanish dubbing actor spoils Spider-Man: No way home

They have already finished filming Spider-Man: No Road Home (2021) and now we know more details about the film from SONY and Marvel Studios.

For months everyone has been wondering if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire playing their versions of Peter parker in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. It must be recognized that SONY and Marvel studios They have tried to keep it as secret as possible, but nowadays it is very difficult to keep hidden the great secrets of the best films.

Attention SPOILERS. Voice actor Roger pear, which generally dubbing Tobey Maguire has confirmed that they have called him to be in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

He was recently asked Do you know if you have to dub an upcoming Spider-Man movie soon? What Roger pear He replied: “When I open Instagram, the ‘main’ question is this. I have contact with the heads of Warner, in this case Sony, there was a moment when I thought: this is false, but yes, this is going to happen, I don’t know when, but we are going to work on that ”.

So Roger pear you just confirmed that you will be dubbing Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirming the return of Peter parker from the trilogy of Sam raimi (2002, 2004, 2007).

Something similar happened recently and it didn’t end well for the voice actor. As Rodri Martin commented that he was very happy to have put the voice to Evan Peters What Quicksilver in the series WandaVision. But she did it before the character was featured on the show, something that made her feel very bad. Marvel studios and was fired.

What will the movie be about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2021), therefore, Peter parker (Tom holland) will be in serious trouble, since Mysterio (Jake gyllenhaal) accused him of his death and revealed his true identity to the world. Luckily, you will have the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and we can also see the versions of Peter parker from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, in what will be a real madness where the “multiverse” will be very important.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait we can see all the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on Disney + by following this link.