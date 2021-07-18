Spanish cryptocurrency fintech Bit2Me hires former Coinbase CEO in Europe

Related news

The Spanish cryptocurrency platform Bit2Me takes a step forward in its expansion strategy with his latest signing. The firm that triggered the regulation of bitcoin advertising in Spain has incorporated the Former CEO of Coinbase Europe and UK Zeeshan Feroz, as a strategic advisor.

For more than three years in the role, Feroz has been one of the main architects of Coinbase’s expansion outside the US. Now, as Invertia has learned, it comes to Bit2Me at a time when the Spanish firm increasingly broadens its business outlook thanks to the latest tools it has launched to develop and universalize the use of cryptocurrencies.

From the fintech it is emphasized to this portal that the signing “is a milestone for the Spanish cryptocurrency sector”, at the same time that it “indicates the vibrant ecosystem that is currently emerging.” It also points to the capacity of the Spanish platform “to attract talent“.

Beyond Coinbase

Former CEO of Coinbase in Europe will work hand in hand with Leif Ferreira, founder and CEO of Bit2Me, for the strategic development of the Spanish firm. And in the same way with Andrei Manuel, member and founder of the company.

Currently, since March of this year for more exactness, Feroz works as MoonPay Growth Director, a fintech specialized in technological infrastructure for payments through cryptocurrencies. A position that adds to his extensive experience in the thriving sector of digital currencies.

Heading the European division of Coinbase, the US cryptocurrency platform that recently debuted on Wall Street valued at just over $ 100 billion, was placed between February 2017 and August 2020. In this position he contributed to the establishment of its operational base in Europe and its consolidation as a reference provider of crypto services for both retail and institutional clients.

Feroz’s career also includes his work as global payments director in the crowdfunding firm Tilt.com, acquired in 2017 by Airbnb. Since then, his career has been closely linked to cryptocurrencies and more specifically to the universe of payments.

New tools

The landing of the new Bit2Me strategic advisor occurs little after two relevant releases by the Spanish platform. First, a collective investment tool specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrency projects in the style of venture capital, Bit2Me Capital.

More recently, the firm led by Ferreira has launched a kind of ‘Cryptocurrency Bizum’ that allows the instant sending of bitcoins and other digital currencies, in addition to euros, between users of the platform. Bit2Me Pay was launched only three weeks ago, as this portal announced, with the aim of offering an increasingly comprehensive catalog of utilities and reach a growing audience and diverse.

Today, the Spanish platform offers transactions on fifty cryptocurrencies, among which are the most popular, such as bitcoin, ethereum, cardano and dogecoin. It has private clients, professionals and companies in more than 100 countries and since its birth in 2015 It has managed operations worth more than 1,000 million euros.

Regulatory changes

In recent months, the regulation around cryptocurrencies has advanced rapidly and some countries have adopted very restrictive attitudes in this regard. In other cases, the appearance of new operational obligations has led to events such as the blocking of Binance in the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, the adoption as currency of legal use of bitcoin in El Salvador has also accelerated the launch of initiatives that seek to facilitate the daily use of cryptos, as well as others that seek to promote a greater role in the world economy. A question central banks have answered accelerating its programs for launching digital proprietary fiat currencies, as this week has confirmed the ECB.

