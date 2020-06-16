© Provided by the Associated Press

This photograph shows a bronze statue of Don Juan de Oñate outside a museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (AP Photo / Susan Montoya Bryan)

MAYOR, New Mexico, USA (AP) – Authorities on Monday removed a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador from a cultural center in northern New Mexico, sparking celebrations among those who viewed the figure as an affront to indigenous peoples and an obstacle to a greater racial harmony.

A forklift lifted the huge bronze statue of Juan de Oñate from its concrete pedestal in the city of Alcalde.

The Oñate statue at a cultural center operated by the Rio Arriba county has been criticized for decades.

Oñate, who in 1598 reached what is now New Mexico, is considered a figure of cultural relevance in communities along the upper Rio Grande that have their origin linked to the Spanish colonizers. But he is also reviled for his brutality.

For the natives of North America, Oñate is known for having ordered that 24 captive tribal warriors be cut off the right foot after the murder of his nephew. In 1998, someone cut off the statue’s right foot.

« It was about time, » said Luis Peña, an artist and computer network engineer from the city of Española who started a public petition last week to remove the statue. « I think the way people think has changed for a long time. I think people are finding their voice … They can make a change and start the process of picking up all this garbage that has been around for decades, « he added.

After the removal of the statue, there were some heated discussions about local colonial history, under the gaze of half a dozen policemen.

Tony Valerio, 65, rushed to the site after a neighbor told him the statue was being removed.

« Is my hero. It brought a lot of good things to New Mexico, ”Valerio said of Oñate. « Whats Next? The statue of Liberty? »

Elena Ortiz, who organized a protest on the site for Monday night, said many people have become increasingly uncomfortable with the Oñate statue.

« There are many Hispanics, Latinos, and Chicanos who are against this because they are Native Americans, » Ortiz said. « They also don’t want to be identified with symbols of conquest, » he said.

A separate protest in Albuquerque aimed at removing another image of Oñate that is part of a caravan of Spanish settlers located in front of a city museum.

The monuments of European conquerors and colonizers in different parts of the world have been removed amid an intense reevaluation of racial injustices following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

Albuquerque authorities announced on Saturday that they will convene a meeting of community leaders and artists to address concerns about the public artwork while seeking « creative solutions. »

