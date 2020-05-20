It is the fifth consecutive 15-day extension requested by the government, which declared a state of alarm last March 14

The Spanish congress authorized a further expansion of state of alarm in the country, Until june 7th, requested by the government to consolidate the control of the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The Executive, who runs the socialist Pedro Sánchez, had to negotiate to secure the favorable vote of Citizens (liberals) and PNV (Basque nationalists), since it governs in the minority.

It is the fifth consecutive 15-day extension requested by the government, which declared a state of alarm last March 14, when it ordered the confinement of the population and the stoppage of numerous social and economic activities to curb the contagion.

In a harsh parliamentary debate, Sánchez apologized for the errors in the management of the epidemic and demanded unity to “culminate” the victory against the coronavirus, but he met with the forceful refusal of conservatives and the extreme right to extend the state. alarm.

The extension proposal obtained 177 votes in favor of the Socialist Party and United We Can, which govern in coalition, as well as Citizens, PNV and some small regionalist and leftist parties.

The conservative Popular Party (PP), the main opposition, and Vox (far right) were opposed, but also the Catalan independence parties ERC and JxCAT, which totaled 162 votes against.

The leader of the PP, the conservative Pablo Casado, accused Sánchez of “lying to everyone” and of having no direction while increasing, he said, citizen outrage.

Citizens, on the other hand, based their favorable vote on a new extension of the state of alarm in the general interest of the country. The PNV argued that the extension maintains “co-governance” between the Executive and the regions to manage the gradual transition to normality as the epidemic subsides.

With information from EFE