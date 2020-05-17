Although strict quarantine restrictions continue to apply in parts of Spain due to the new coronavirus pandemic, all clubs participating in the national championship will be able to start group training starting this week.

Cities like Madrid and Barcelona were not authorized by the federal government to loosen confinement measures, like most of the country, but teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona had the go-ahead to start doing these jobs.

The league told clubs that on Monday, all players can start training in small groups, regardless of the isolation phase in their regions. The players had only been allowed to train individually across Spain until now.

The national government has been gradually easing the isolation restrictions that were adopted in mid-March because of the pandemic, with different levels from region to region. Therefore, theoretically, teams from Madrid and Barcelona would not be allowed to start training in groups if the government had not created exceptions.

It was decided that teams from regions with greater restrictions will be able to do activities with ten players together, while clubs in cities with less restrictions are allowed to use up to 14 athletes. Teams in these regions will also be able to use up to 50% of their facilities. The remaining teams will only be able to use up to 30% of the facilities. Referees will also be allowed to train on sports facilities.

Clubs and players need to follow strict health safety guidelines during training. Athletes, officials, members of the commissions and everyone else involved in the activities must be tested daily for covid-19 – the tests carried out before the resumption of work indicated that five players from the first and second divisions were positive.

The league wants to resume the championship on June 12 with games in empty stadiums – the tournament was halted on March 14. More than 27,000 people died of coronavirus in Spain.

