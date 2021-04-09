Spanish classic: Real Madrid arrives touched against FC Barcelona, ​​loses 4 starters

The belgian Eden Hazard He is still out of the Real Madrid squad to face the classic, and despite being recovered from his last muscle injury Zinedine Zidane does not include you as a novelty in a list that includes the casualties due to injury of Sergio Ramos Y Dani carvajal, plus Raphael Varane’s for coronavirus.

Zidane summons the same players who faced Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, reducing the list to 19 due to the contagion of Varane and the absence of youth squad Sergio Arribas.

The return of Hazard, who has only participated in 14 games this season and has been out since March 13, will have to wait as Zidane He will not summon him until the player conveys that he has a good feeling to play.

Real Madrid does not recover Dani Carvajal in time, who has already interspersed with the group with individual work after his muscle injury, and has the withdrawal of Sergio Ramos due to a muscle injury in a calf. Varane, for his part, remains confined after testing positive for coronavirus last Tuesday.

The 19 Real Madrid summoned for classic are: Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Diego Altube. Defenders: Odriozola, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Marcelo. Midfielders: Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Lucas Vázquez. Forwards: Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.

